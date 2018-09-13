FlyingTee expands first responder program

FlyingTee announced today that all police, fire, EMS, active and veteran military personnel may play free every Monday starting immediately. This is an expansion of First Responder Fridays, which were offered once a month.

First responders with a valid ID can present, or sign up for an Honor Roll Membership, any time on any Monday* to receive two hours of free bay time, plus a 20% discount on additional golf and dining. (*Excludes national holidays and special events.)

Oakwood Springs Hospital is also joining FlyingTee as a CommuniTEE Partner, to sponsor select First Responder Mondays. On September 17th and additional Mondays to be announced soon, first responder guests will also be able to order a complimentary TEE Burger or Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Kelly Myers, Tulsa Community Outreach Liaison for Oakwood Springs shared, “We at Oakwood Springs are thrilled to be teaming up with an organization that shares our passion for celebrating first responders. Their efforts are often underappreciated, and this is just a small way of saying thank you.”

Oakwood Springs Hospital, located in Oklahoma City, provides mental health care for a broad spectrum of patients, with programs to meet specific needs. Oakwood Springs’ Help for Heroes Program is designed exclusively for active duty service members, veterans, and first responders dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues brought on by the many challenges of combat, grief and loss, family separation and other stressors.

“Honoring the dedication and service of our first responders is a priority for the entire FlyingTee team, and our commitment doesn’t stop at our front door,” said John Vollbrecht, FlyingTee CEO. “Our mission, through all of our CommuniTEE Partner Programs is to engage and interact within our community as a whole.”