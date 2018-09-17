Happy Constitution Day America

Today, September 17th, we celebrate Constitution Day–the day the Founding Fathers signed the US Constitution in 1787. Significantly, many of the delegates directly involved in writing the Constitution credit God for that document. For example, Alexander Hamilton said: “For my own part, I sincerely esteem it a system which without the finger of God could never have been suggested and agreed upon by such a diversity of interests.”

So as we celebrate the Constitution and acknowledge God for His goodness in helping America become the longest on-going constitutional republic in the world, take time to: 1) read the Constitution and 2) learn more about this document and the people who were involved in its creation.

Take this quiz and test your knowledge!

What state was the first to ratify the Constitution? What are the five rights guaranteed in the First Amendment of the Constitution? When was the Constitution ratified by the ninth state, meaning that it officially became the governing document of the US? How many delegates signed the Constitution? Six Founding Fathers signed both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Can you name them? Who was the oldest delegate at the Constitutional Convention? Who was the youngest?

How did you do? Check your answers below!