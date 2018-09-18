TU rally falls short

Following a disappointing loss to the Texas Longhorns a week earlier, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane had high hopes entering Saturday night’s home game against Arkansas State.

In Austin, TU fell behind to the Longhorns 21-0 before mounting a frantic rally, only to fall 28-21… just a single touchdown short. Missed opportunities (three missed field goals and three passes dropped in the end zone) doomed TU against the Longhorns. The Second verse, may hurt worse.

For the second consecutive game, the Golden Hurricane staged a furious rally that came up just short. So close. So good in flashes that loyal fans are increasingly appreciative of the coaching staff and players – we know they can do it – they have skills and talent.

In their first game of the season, TU fell behind Central Arkansas early before rallying to win, 38-27, but the magic did not make it Saturday.

The dagger Saturday night occurred in the final quarter with TU trailing by seven and the game hanging in the balance when Keylon Stokes was tackled in the TU end zone for a safety, extending the deficit to nine points.

Following the free kick which cost the Hurricane a possession, Arkansas State was able to essentially run out the clock, leaving Tulsa to lament “what if’s” for the second straight contest.

Next up for the Golden Hurricane is a Thursday night tilt against the Temple Owls in Philadelphia. On Saturday, the Owls outlasted the Maryland Terrapins, 35-21.

The next game at H.A. Chapman stadium is a 6:00 game against South Florida on October 12th.

Photos: Les Stockton, Tulsa Today.