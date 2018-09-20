Deep State undercover explain success

Project Veritas today released the third installment in an undercover video series unmasking the Deep State with founder James O’Keefe saying, “For years the public has been [largely unaware] of the permanent administrative state. Only recently have we begun calling it the ‘deep state.’ With this series, we begin exposing who these individuals undermining our government really are.”

The first report in this series featured Stuart Karaffa, a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), who admitted to engaging in political activism while working at the Department of State.

The second report featured Allison Hrabar of the Department of Justice, also a member of DSA, reportedly using government owned software and computers for advancing political activism.

Today’s third report features a Government Accountability Office (GAO) employee and self-proclaimed Communist actively engaged in potentially illegal political activity. Natarajan Subramanian is a government auditor for the GAO and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.

In one exchange, Subramanian describes his political philosophies and those of his comrades in DSA:

“We have a bunch of just communists, like no prefix, and that’s basically me. We [also] have some folks who are Trotskyists or Leninists.”

“Sometimes as a government employee, you have to keep it under wraps a little bit so you don’t get into trouble and that’s kind of what I try to do.”

Subramanian says that federal employees in executive branch agencies can deliberately work less efficiently in order to slow down the implementation of the President’s agenda:

“If you’re in [an] executive branch agency you can slow ball things to a degree, that it’s like ineffective, and maybe you get in trouble, or maybe you get fired or resign or whatever, but you slowed [Trump’s agenda] down for a certain period of time.”

He also engages in political activism while at work:

“Everything that I’m doing with DSA is stuff that I’m not supposed to be doing for work… it’s explicitly prohibited. If they find out I could get in trouble, basically.”

“No one knows I spent six hours yesterday doing social media for DSA.”

While some of his coworkers at GAO know that he’s a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Subramanian claims his superiors are unaware, “Management does not know. You have to be strategic about things like this.”

Subramanian revealed that he was deliberately vague on his disclosure forms regarding his involvement with DSA so that his employers might be less likely to understand what was disclosed. Project Veritas has published excerpts of Subramanian’s disclosure forms.

“I have informed them, I filed all the paperwork I needed to file, I was purposely a little bit vague about what kind of organization [DSA] is… I wasn’t like [I said], it’s a socialist organization and we want to destroy capitalists.”

Subramanian misleadingly disclosed on the form that he only spends “0-10 [hours] / week” working or volunteering for DSA, but describes his activism as “…kind of like a second job.” He goes on to say that realistically he spends, “…probably like 20 hours, 10-20 hours… depending on the week,” doing DSA work.

In one exchange, Subramanian details the extent to which he can slack off from his GAO job due to insufficient oversight:

“There’s no one looking over my shoulder. So like, a lot of times what I’ll do, and this is kind of what I’m doing right now, is like I’ll drink the night before, I tele-work and then I’m like, if I’m 15 minutes late to log on, no one checks.”

According to Subramanian, the GAO did not fully investigate what he does for DSA. He also believes that what he does for DSA “…would be fireable,” because “…all political activity is automatically outlawed.”

Subramanian repeats that his political activity could get him fired from his government job:

“… I break rules every day, at any point I can get fired for what I do with DSA.”

