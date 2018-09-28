On Kavanaugh: Reality battles relativism

Opinion: A doctrine promoted by academia, media and popular culture because it avoids consequences: relativism asserts knowledge, truth and morality exist in relation to society – not absolute, but subjective. Say anything and it may be true, relatively speaking.

Thus Democrats attack Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing with fabrications absent truth without evidence and prove themselves absent morality – relatively.

Some man somewhere did something sometime so this pathetic victim must be empowered to attack an innocent man. Grab tissues, let’s cry together with hugs all around. Identify your favorite villain and blame away.

Imagine office buildings, ships or planes constructed by relativism. No physics, no science, no material fact could intrude. Democrats could give contracts to cronies and it all falls down. Happy day, more lawyers get paid.

Then a hero, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina explained how cows ate the cabbage and who let critters into the field in the first place.

Graham began noting Democratic leadership, in particular Sen. Chuck Schumer, declared within minutes of Kavanaugh’s nomination the intent to do everything in their power to block his confirmation. Graham informed Kavanaugh that by the time he met with ranking Senate Judiciary Committee Democrat Dianne Feinstein on August 20, her office had already recommended a lawyer to his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. They’d had the allegation by that point for over 20 days, said Graham.

Graham then looked over at his Democrat counterparts and said: “If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me.” (full video follows)

Turning to Kavanaugh, Graham said: “You’ve got nothing to apologize for. When you see Sotomayor and Kagan, tell them that Lindsey said hello because I voted for them.”

Pointing his finger back at the Democrats, Graham said: “I would never do to them what you’ve done to this guy. This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn’t have done what you’ve done to this guy.”

Here is another fact.

Republicans could have nominated Jesus of Nazareth for President and the National Democratic Party would have slandered him as Lucifer. Mitt Romney was milk toast. George W. Bush was a boy scout. No matter, it’s all relative and the DemoRat Party went full-blown criminal long before President Donald J. Trump was elected. The tactic is clearly illustrated; they want mud fights so we elected a fighter skilled at both taking and delivering a powerful punch.

Conservative Republicans have been nice long enough – polite long enough – civil long enough and that game is, for a scientific fact, over. Whirlwind coming.