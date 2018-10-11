Kim Holland Endorses Glen Mulready

Former Insurance Commissioner, Kim Holland, announced her endorsement of Glen Mulready in his bid to fill the same office Wednesday.

“I have known Glen for over two decades, and I believe he is the most qualified candidate to be Oklahoma’s next Insurance Commissioner,” stated Holland. “As a former Commissioner myself, I understand the job, and I am confident Glen Mulready is ready to be an Insurance Commissioner for all Oklahomans regardless of age, party or where in our great state they live.”

Holland, a Democrat, held the office of Insurance Commissioner from 2005 to 2011.

“I am honored to receive Commissioner Holland’s support,” said Mulready.

“Insurance isn’t a partisan issue, and it is especially encouraging to know that someone who formerly held the office, especially someone of a different political party than your own, believes in your experience and vision enough to offer an endorsement in the race.”

Holland is the second official to have been elected Insurance Commissioner to endorse Glen Mulready. Current Insurance Commissioner, John Doak, a Republican, endorsed Mulready last year.

Mulready has spent thirty-five years working in the insurance industry and for the last nine years has been self-employed as an independent broker working with businesses of all sizes.

Mulready has led numerous efforts to reform Oklahoma’s insurance laws in his capacity as a state legislator. He was first elected to represent House District 68 as a Republican in the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2010 and is a former chair of the House Insurance Committee.

To learn more about Glen Mulready, visit GlenMulready.com.