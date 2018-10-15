Late field goal dooms TU

The University of South Florida Bulls invaded Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium Friday night and handed the TU Golden Hurricane one of its most heartbreaking defeats in recent memory, escaping with a 25-24 victory on a last-second field goal.

Golden Hurricane redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Boomer started his second consecutive game, his first in front of the home crowd but was largely ineffective through the air, completing just six passes on 21 attempts for 79 yards and one touchdown. TU running back Shamari Brooks turned in another solid performance, gaining 100 yards on the ground while tallying two touchdowns.

With Javon Thomas adding 74 yards and Boomer’s 46 yards, TU churned out 220 yards rushing in the contest.

Through their first five games, the Golden Hurricane have been plagued with costly turnovers and ill-timed penalties but on Friday night TU committed no turnovers but were flagged 10 times for 81 yards. More on that later. Head coach Philip Montgomery’s squad never trailed until the game’s final play and took a 10-3 lead into the halftime locker room. It was the first time this season that the Bulls failed to score a first half touchdown. TU opened the scoring in the first quarter when Boomer hit wide receiver Jarion Anderson with a 14-yard scoring strike, his first touchdown catch. The teams then traded field goals to close out the first half scoring.

It took USF just three plays to knot the score in the third quarter, as Bulls running back Jordan Cronkrite raced 66 yards for an early touchdown, capping off a 75-yard drive with just over a minute gone on the second half clock. The Golden Hurricane regained the lead on an 11-play, 69-yard drive, as Brooks scampered 10 yards to paydirt.

With just a minute left in the third frame Brooks scored on another 10-yard run, extending the TU lead to 24-10. The score remained unchanged until just over seven minutes remained in the game, when Bulls quarterback Blake Barnett, who began his college career at Alabama scored on a one-yard run.

When the Golden Hurricane’s Jaxon Player blocked the PAT, you felt like it might still be the home team’s night. Brooks found the end zone again with only 2:09 left on the clock, scoring on a 12-yard run to cut the TU lead to 24-22. USF head coach Charlie Strong decided to go for the two-point conversion but the Hurricane defense, who played well all game stuffed the attempt.

Rather than attempting an onside kick, the Bulls kicked off to TU, setting up the game’s drama in the waning moments. The Golden Hurricane began their final possession with many people feeling they could seal the game if they could only gain one first down. However, the offense played extremely conservatively with three straight running plays and was forced to punt the ball back to USF with 1:03 left to play.

During the fateful final drive TU defensive end Trevis Gipson was flagged for a personal foul roughing the passer penalty. Although there was nothing flagrant committed by Gipson, just a slight push after the pass, causing Barnett to fall to the ground and the stage was set. Barnett connected with wide receiver Tyre McCants on a 32-yard strike to the TU 5-yard line with two seconds left and sophomore kicker Coby Weiss split the uprights with his 22-yard kick, completing the Bulls’ comeback.

Up next for the Golden Hurricane is a trip to Fayetteville to tangle with the Arkansas Razorbacks in an 11:00 a.m. game.

Friday was a busy sports day on the TU campus. At 1:00 Friday afternoon, the women’s volleyball team hosted the Cincinnati Bearcats in AAC action inside the Reynolds Center. Cincinnati put the first blemish on the TU home schedule, winning the match 3-1. The Hurricane defeated East Carolina 3-1 on Sunday to improve their home record to 8-1 on the season. TU senior Emily Thorson recorded her 1000th career kill on Sunday, tallying six kills on Sunday.

Also on Friday, TU men’s basketball head coach Frank Haith unveiled his 2018-19 team with an open scrimmage inside the Reynolds Center. Haith is counting on strong leadership from two seniors in point guard Sterling Taplin and DaQuan Jeffries. Haith has challenged Jeffries to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the court. Haith has also been impressed with newcomers Simon Falokun and Zeke Moore. The Golden Hurricane open the season on Friday, November 2 as NSU visits the Reynolds Center in a 6:00 p.m. contest.

Photos by Greg Duke and Les Stockton for Tulsa Today.