“American Pickers” to film locally

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and the “American Pickers” team have announced a return to Northeastern Oklahoma to film episodes of the series American Pickers throughout the area in December 2018. AMERICAN PICKERS explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Mike and Frank as they seek sizeable, unique collections and the interesting stories behind them. They were last here in October 2017.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank are eager to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasures.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location with description of the collection and photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST or on Facebook: @GotAPick