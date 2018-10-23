TU offense silent in shutout loss

One week after giving unbeaten and #21 ranked South Florida a major scare before falling to the Bulls on a last-second field goal, there were some who felt that TU could go into Fayetteville and upset the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are also struggling to find wins.

But just like the previous 18 contests with the Hogs, TU again left Razorbacks Stadium Saturday on the short end of the scoreboard, 23-0.

The Golden Hurricane had opportunities to jump on top of the Razorbacks, especially in the opening quarter. On Arkansas’ first possession, TU safety McKinley Whitfield intercepted a pass from Hogs quarterback Connor Noland and celebrated in the bench area by wearing TU’s version of the “turnover chain” and setting Tulsa up deep inside Razorbacks territory.

The turnover didn’t produce points however, as Hurricane kicker Nate Walker missed wide right on a 28-yard field goal attempt. Still in the first quarter, he was wide right again, this time from 42 yards out.

The TU defense played a solid game against the Razorbacks but costly miscues, especially in the third quarter were too much for the visitors to overcome. How bad was it? The Golden Hurricane gained just 12 yards on 18 third quarter snaps.

TU went into the halftime locker room with the game still hanging in the balance, trailing the Razorbacks just 10-0 due to a 33-yard field goal by Connor Limpert and a seven yard touchdown pass from Noland to tight end Grayson Gunter.

Arkansas doubled their point total in the third frame when Limpert connected on a field goal from 33 yards out and freshman running back Maleek Williams finding the end zone on a four yard scamper. Limpert completed the scoring early in the fourth quarter with his third field goal on the day, this time from 24 yards out.

Golden Hurricane quarterback Seth Boomer, who was making his third career start was 8-25 passing for 127 yards and one interception, gaining 65 yards on a long completion to wide receiver Keylon Stokes, long after the game’s outcome had been decided. It was TU’s best chance to put points on the scoreboard since the opening quarter but Boomer, who was harassed all day by the Arkansas defense, was sacked on fourth down.

Saturday’s game was the 72nd meeting between Tulsa and Arkansas, but the first since 2012 when the Razorbacks prevailed 19-15 in Fayetteville. The Hogs lead the all-time series, 55-16-3.

The Golden Hurricane returns home to H.A. Chapman Stadium for a 6:00 p.m. clash with AAC foe Tulane, who defeated TU 62-28 last year in New Orleans.