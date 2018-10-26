Rural Sourcing brings 150 tech jobs to OKC

As economy continues expand in Oklahoma, Governor Mary Fallin Thursday welcomed Rural Sourcing, a leading provider of information outsourcing services with 150 software development jobs. This decision equates to a more than a $7 million investment in the first year into the community.

“I am glad to welcome Rural Sourcing to Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma community,” said Fallin. “The fact Oklahoma City prevailed over 49 other cities is another indication that our economic pro-business policies are diversifying Oklahoma’s economy by helping attract a wide variety of jobs and businesses to the state. Oklahoma is proud to have this software development company, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with the company and its employees.”

“We chose Oklahoma City because it has a rich and diverse talent pool, supportive city leadership, and a tech scene where we can become a catalyst for growth,” said Monty Hamilton, chief executive officer of Rural Sourcing. “The city also has an abundance of local schools and universities that are willing to partner with us on their software development curriculum so that we can grow the overall technology workforce and further strengthen our position in the marketplace.”

The new center will be in the Rock Island Plow building, which was chosen for its strategic downtown location and its historical significance. The building was constructed in 1909 by the Rock Island Railroad Corporation of Chicago and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

In keeping with Rural Sourcing tradition and the vision of its CEO, Rural Sourcing chooses revitalized locations over new buildings in its efforts to reuse existing space to mesh American history with the future of technology.

“As we become invested within a community, it is important that we create an innovative and collaborative environment for our colleagues that reminds us not only where we came from but where we are going,” said Hamilton.

Rural Sourcing is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has additional software development centers in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Augusta, Georgia; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Mobile, Alabama. To learn more about open positions in OKC, click here.

By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. With development centers strategically located throughout the United States, RSI leverages untapped, highly skilled IT resources in smaller cities to provide world-class solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including consumer & retail goods, financial services, health care, hi-tech, insurance, and pharmaceutical. For more information, visit www.ruralsourcing.com.