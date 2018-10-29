BIG 12 Wrestling Championship at BOK

The Big 12 Conference has selected Tulsa and BOK Center as the host for the 2019 Big 12 Wrestling Championship. Dates are scheduled for March 9 & 10 at BOK Center and this marks the the third neutral-site conference championship for the sport and the third in Tulsa. Last year, the Oklahoma State Cowboys won their sixth consecutive team title and their 16th Big 12 title overall.

All-session tickets for the 2019 Championship go on sale Friday, January 4 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com, BOK Center Box Office, or by calling 1-866-7-BOKCTR. *Tickets will NOT be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at BOK Center Box Office on the next business day that the box office is open.

“We are proud to be part of this marquee event again and look forward to providing an exceptional experience for the thousands of student athletes and fans who visit our city,” said Jeff Nickler, BOK Center General Manager. “Through constant collaboration with Visit Tulsa and the Tulsa Sports Commission, SMG is committed to bringing top caliber sporting events to the Tulsa region.”

The Big 12 has added Fresno State and Northern Iowa as affiliate members in the sport to give the Conference a 12-team field. The new additions will join Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Air Force, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, South Dakota State, Utah Valley and Wyoming. The wrestlers participating in the Big 12 Championship will be competing for berths into the NCAA Wrestling Championship.

“On behalf of the Tulsa Sports Commission leadership and staff, I am excited that our collective effort to continue to host Big 12 Conference events in Tulsa has been fruitful,” said Vince Trinidad, Executive Director, Tulsa Sports Commission.

“Many community partners joined us to put forth an aggressive but sustainable bid to bring this event to Tulsa. I would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to SMG and BOK Center for being the host venue and the Tulsa community for embracing the Big 12 during the Big 12 Wrestling Championship last year. That support proved that Tulsa is currently and will continue to be an ideal sports destination.”

2019 Big 12 Wrestling Championship Schedule (times are subject to change)

Saturday, March 9

Session 1: Preliminary & Quarterfinal Matches – 11AM

Session 2: Semifinal & Consolation Quarterfinal Matches – 5PM

Sunday, March 10

Session 3: Consolation Semifinals, Third & Fifth Place Matches – TBD

Session 4: Championship Matches – TBD

