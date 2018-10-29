Green Wave swamps TU football

For the third time in the last four games, the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricane took a lead into the final quarter only to see it evaporate, falling to the Tulane Green Wave at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday night, 24-17.

Women’s Volleyball won over Temple and UConn.

TU’s football team jumped to a 10-0 lead when Nate Walker booted a 35-yard field goal in the opening quarter and Keylon Stokes hauled in a 28-yard scoring pass from quarterback Seth Boomer. The visitors from New Orleans trimmed the TU lead to 10-7 heading into the halftime locker room, thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by running back Darius Bradwell, aided by a TU roughing the kicker penalty on a field goal attempt, which gave Tulane a fresh set of downs.

The Hurricane stretched their lead to 10 points midway through the third quarter when Stokes found the end zone a second time on the evening on a 14-yard run. The two were the first two of the sophomore’s college career.

Three and a half minutes later, Green Wave quarterback Justin McMillan hit pay dirt on a one-yard scamper to slash the visitors’ deficit to just three points heading into the final frame. Tulane kicker Merek Glover drew the visitors even when he split the uprights with a 20-yard field goal.

By the time McMillan gave Tulane their first lead of the evening by scoring on a 39-yard run, 3:46 remained on the game clock and the ensuing kickoff would give TU one final chance to tie the game, as they began the possession at their own 25-yard line.

Boomer guided the Golden Hurricane inside Green Wave territory, to the 44. However, after a TU penalty and a sack of Boomer, the home team faced a 4th-and 18 from their own 43 with just under 90 seconds to play. The final TU offensive play of the game was stopped six yards shy of the first down marker and Tulane was able to take a knee to drain the remaining time and escape with the win.

During the halftime ceremony 1991 All-American offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski had his #55 retired, becoming the ninth TU football player to receive the honor. The Big “O” is the first to gain the honor since wide receiver Steve Largent had his number retired in 2008. Click here for an earlier story on Ostroski.

The Golden Hurricane will host the UConn Huskies at 6:00 p.m. next Saturday to highlight Homecoming festivities.

Photos by TeeJay Crawford, click here for more photos.

Volleyball wins over Temple and UConn

The TU women’s volleyball team celebrated a successful weekend on the home court as they disposed of the Temple Owls 3-0 on Friday and bested UConn 3-1 Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, junior Taylor Horsfall was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll, the second time this season she has earned the honor.