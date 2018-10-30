Caravan questions confound reason

Analysis: Why do caravans now marching to the United States carry flags of other nations? If U.S. Taxpayers are expected to house, feed and provide employment at our expense, is it too much to ask the hungry predators, Leftist rent-seekers and job-pirates to appreciate those who gift them?
Should these needy not repay more in allegiance at least than they cost in cash and benefits? Why should we give takers anything they seek to seize by force?
What notion or twist of reason demands we starve our children to benefit criminal aliens that despise us as they push to depose us?
The answer from Loony Leftists like Oklahoma Democrat Dinosaur Drew Edmonson is that taxpayers can afford it and owe it from fabrications of fault generations past.
Oklahoma Democrats like their national overlords believe it is a human right to migrate lawlessly and take from those that have to give to those who have not – criminal perspectives generally. Democrats believe they own your wealth in the name of “fairness” and that “feelings” should overcome facts of law. President Barack Hussein Obama said “you didn’t built this” so you really don’t own what you have America.
In his work, “The Gods of the Copybook Headings” Rudyard Kipling concluded:
Then the Gods of the Market tumbled, and their smooth-tongued wizards withdrew
And the hearts of the meanest were humbled and began to believe it was true
That All is not Gold that Glitters, and Two and Two make Four —
And the Gods of the Copybook Headings limped up to explain it once more.
As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man —
There are only four things certain since Social Progress began: —
That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire,
And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire;
And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return.