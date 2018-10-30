Caravan questions confound reason

Analysis: Why do caravans now marching to the United States carry flags of other nations? If U.S. Taxpayers are expected to house, feed and provide employment at our expense, is it too much to ask the hungry predators, Leftist rent-seekers and job-pirates to appreciate those who gift them?

Should these needy not repay more in allegiance at least than they cost in cash and benefits? Why should we give takers anything they seek to seize by force?

What notion or twist of reason demands we starve our children to benefit criminal aliens that despise us as they push to depose us?

The answer from Loony Leftists like Oklahoma Democrat Dinosaur Drew Edmonson is that taxpayers can afford it and owe it from fabrications of fault generations past.

Oklahoma Democrats like their national overlords believe it is a human right to migrate lawlessly and take from those that have to give to those who have not – criminal perspectives generally. Democrats believe they own your wealth in the name of “fairness” and that “feelings” should overcome facts of law. President Barack Hussein Obama said “you didn’t built this” so you really don’t own what you have America.

In his work, “The Gods of the Copybook Headings” Rudyard Kipling concluded: