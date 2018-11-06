Midterm election: Vote Today

Voting is underway in Tulsa today as we set America’s agenda for the next two years. Do we heal and advance or resist and demonize?

Some Tulsa Leftists are so proud of a lying fool in Texas, they put a yard sign out for “Beto” running against Ted Cruz. It’s ok, neighbors in the same yard see Kathy Taylor’s socialist minions Dinosaur Drew, Michael America and Hairpin for Congress.

What a magnificent day to vote for freedom. Please vote today if you are Republican. Saturday George Soros’ media employees, self-loathing-capitalists, La Raza caravans and common criminals are encouraged to vote. (A joke for hysterical snowflakes.)

The Daily Wire reports President Trump’s last rally before the vote “brought out the big guns,” urging voters to “stop the radical resistance in its tracks” to prevent Democrats from undoing the gains he’s made in his first two years.

In a rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, talk radio host Rush Limbaugh emerged first, drawing cheers from thousands packed into an arena.

“We are a great nation at risk in a dangerous world,” Limbaugh said. “We are hanging by a thread. Do you realize, folks, there is nobody ― there’s some on the Republican side ― but for the most part there’s nobody who would do what Donald Trump has done, nobody who would buck the system? Who among anybody in politics, who could you have lobbed onto that would have this kind of chance to make America great again?”

Once on stage, Trump brought out first daughter Ivanka Trump, Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanne Pirro, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Sanders brought the house down with her opening remark. “You’ll have to forgive Kellyanne and I. We’re a little speechless because we’re not used to friendly crowds,” she said as the crowd cheered​. Click here for more from The Daily Wire.