Aubree Karner exhibit at PAC Gallery

Broken Arrow artist Aubree Karner presents “Making Connections,” Nov. 8-29, in the PAC Art Gallery.

Karner was born in 1985 and has lived her whole life in Broken Arrow. After graduating from University of Arkansas in 2008 with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Drawing, she worked in Tulsa in different positions at Philbrook Museum and Gilcrease Museum.

In 2012, she graduated from the University of Tulsa with a Master’s in Museum Science and Management. Teaching art part-time at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences (TSAS) has allowed her the freedom to pursue her career as an artist. She is continually inspired by her creative students.

Her show will feature wooden mosaics and mixed media pieces of acrylic painting and wood on canvas. Each piece will exhibit an emphasis on shape. As you look at a piece, shapes will emerge but also seem to be a part of other shapes, shifting from the foreground to the background.

More than anything, Karner loves making things. She finds it fulfilling to get her hands dirty and make something out of almost nothing. She loves working in just about every medium, but has been working primarily with wood the last two years by first drawing designs in Illustrator, cutting the wood with a laser cutter, beveling the edges of every piece, then painting and reassembling them.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and during all Chapman Music Hall events. For more information, call 918.596.2368, or visit us at www.TulsaPAC.com and find us on all social media outlets.