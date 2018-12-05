Major winter storm expected Friday

The AccuWeather Global Weather Center expects Old Man Winter to deal Tulsa a swath of heavy rain, ice, snow with thunderstorms and hit travel hard across the south-central United States from Friday to Saturday with the worst of the storm likely from late Friday to Saturday afternoon.

The storm has the potential to bring enough snow and ice to shut down travel for a time to the southern Plains to the middle part of the Mississippi Valley and a portion of the Tennessee Valley.

“For many areas, this will be a long-duration storm, lasting two days in many cases,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

In some areas, the weight of the wet snow and ice may bring down trees and lead to regional power outages.

At this juncture, areas from the northern part of the Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle to the southern tier of Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southern Missouri have the best chance of a heavy snowfall on the order of 3-6 inches. This zone of all or mostly snow may be approximately bounded by Interstate 40 and U.S. Route 54.

Where little or no sleet and freezing rain mix in, there is the potential for 6-12 inches of snow from this single storm. Amarillo, Texas; Ponca City, Oklahoma; and Springfield, Missouri; may end up in the zone of heaviest snowfall. This heavy snow band may set up near or just south of Wichita, Kansas.

“While a few inches of snow may not seem like much, the combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain can be extremely difficult to remove and very dangerous to venture through,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Maggie Samuhel.

Cities that may be hit hard with a heavy icy or wintry mix include Childress, Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Fort Smith, Arkansas; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.