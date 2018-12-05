Senate Republicans announce leadership

Capital News: OK Senate Republicans Wednesday announced their full leadership team for the 57th Legislature. They had previously designated Senator Greg Treat, R-OKC, to serve as President Pro Tempore of the Senate. Treat earlier this year announced his selection of Senator Kim David, R-Porter, to serve as Majority Floor Leader and of Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, to serve as Senate Appropriations chair.

“I am honored that my colleagues have placed faith in me, and I’m ready to lead Senate Republicans forward to accomplish great things for Oklahoma and its people,” Treat said.

“Our entire leadership team brings a wide range of talent and expertise to the Senate, and each of them is committed to working on common sense, conservative ideas to move Oklahoma forward.”

Senate Republican leadership team includes:

• Senator Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, President Pro Tempore-designate

• Senator Kim David, R-Porter, Majority Floor Leader

• Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, Appropriations chair

• Senator Jason Smalley, R-Stroud, Majority Caucus chair

• Senator Rob Standridge, R-Norman, Majority Whip

• Senator Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, Assistant Floor Leader

• Senator Frank Simpson, R-Springer, Assistant Floor Leader

• Senator Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, Majority Caucus vice chair

• Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, Assistant Majority Whip

• Senator Casey Murdock, R-Felt, Assistant Majority Whip

• Senator Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, Assistant Majority Whip

• Senator Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, Rural Caucus chair