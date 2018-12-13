Kimberly Carter’s Christmas at sea

U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician 3rd Class Kimberly Carter, from Tulsa, decorates a door for a holiday door decorating contest aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale in the Indian Ocean, Dec. 9. The destroyer is a part of the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group deployed to the 5th Fleet in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.