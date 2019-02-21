James Taylor @ Tulsa’s BOK 2019

It’s not every day that you see a headlining artist introducing their opening act, but not every opening act is the legendary Bonnie Raitt. While introducing her Monday night, James Taylor called Raitt his favorite performing artist.

During her 40-plus minute set which included some of her biggest hits like “Something To Talk About,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Nick of Time,” Raitt said being on the road with Taylor is a match made in heaven. Last year, Raitt had to drop out of several show dates with Taylor due to health issues which required immediate surgery but showed no lasting effects during Monday night’s show.

Taylor stepped onto the BOK Center stage at approximately 9:00 p.m., opening his set with “Carolina In My Mind” and for the next hour and 45 minutes kept the crowd entertained, performing many of his biggest hits, as well as using his dry wit to joke with audience members. When one fan yelled out, “Mexico,” Taylor bent over and picked up his oversized handwritten set list. As he pointed at the location of the requested song lower on the list Taylor quipped, “we’re going to play it, just not right now. See? Here it is.”

Taylor later told the crowd, “a lot of these songs mean a lot to me, but not this one.” He was referring to “Steamroller” a song he said takes longer to play than it did for him to write. Taylor also shared the story of when he went to London to audition for a record deal with The Beatles’ Apple Records. Seeing Paul McCartney and George Harrison in the room, Taylor said he was as nervous as a Chihuahua on methamphetamines.

The 70 year-old troubadour also explained how he wrote “Sweet Baby James” for his nephew, calling it a “go to sleep you little buckaroo thing.”

During Monday’s show Taylor performed all the songs that fans have come to expect during his live shows like “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “Mexico,” “Fire And Rain,” “Your Smiling Face” and “Shower The People,” as well as “Handy Man.”

Bonnie Raitt returned to join Taylor onstage for his encore, where they paid tribute to Chuck Berry with the rocking “Johnny B. Goode” while videos featuring Berry performing the song and his duck walk flashed on the large video screen behind the stage.

Also included in his encore was the Carole King written “You’ve Got a Friend” from 1971 also beloved by those that study or remember the back story from the era.