OK Senate: Wrapping up committee work

OK Senator John Haste, Tulsa and Broken Arrow

We passed the first major legislative hurdle of the session this week getting bills out of committee. Overall, there were just over 2,800 bills assigned to House and Senate committees at the beginning of session. In the Senate, nearly 540 made it out of committee and 465 advanced in House committees.

Session is moving fast this year. Not only did bills make it out of committee but the Senate has also sent more than 80 to the House and we’ve already received some from them.

Three of my six Senate bills made it through the committee process and two of them were approved by the Senate Monday.

SB 442 increases the fee for the preservation and maintenance of records management, records preservation, automation, modernization, and related lawful expenditures from $5 to $10 for each instrument recorded with the Registrar of Deeds.

SB 446 requires the State Department of Education and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to develop training programs focused on recognizing and addressing the mental health needs of students.

You can read my bills and others on the Senate website and follow them through the process.

We now have two more weeks (until Thursday, March 14th) to consider the 460 Senate bills on General Order. We’ll then return to our committees to begin work on House legislation.

So much has happened in the last couple of weeks that I want to catch everyone up. First, the State Equalization Board announced last week that the legislature will have nearly $8.25 billion to appropriate this session. There is a surplus but nearly half of it is already obligated for numerous areas including ad valorem reimbursement, teacher flex benefit increases, Capitol and DOC bonds, and the Children’s Health Insurance program among other obligations.

After completing our budget hearings with the state’s 64 appropriated agencies, their requests for new funding was nearly $1.2 billion. Now that we have a revenue amount and have heard the needs of our agencies, we can start crafting the budget.

The Senate passed and the governor signed HB 2597 making Oklahoma the 16th state to have constitutional carry. Beginning November 1st, this bill permits law-abiding Oklahomans (age 21 or older) and veterans, active duty and reserve military (age 18 or older) to carry a firearm without a permit. Felons, anyone with domestic violence convictions or who have been adjudicated as having a mental illness are prohibited from carrying. The bill maintains current protections allowing private property owners to prohibit carrying on their property.

The Senate Republican Agenda is moving forward. Three of our four agenda items (budget transparency, government accountability, education investment and reform) were approved in committee and are now before the full Senate. The fourth agenda item deals with criminal justice reform and increasing funding for treatment and diversion programs to help nonviolent offenders get the help they need to return to their families and become independent, productive citizens. This will be addressed in budget negotiations.

SB 1 will establish the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) to provide greater budget accountability and transparency of taxpayer dollars.

As for improving government accountability, on Tuesday afternoon, the Pro Tem, Speaker and Governor announced an agreement on five bills to give the Governor the authority to hire/fire the directors of five of the top appropriated state agencies – Oklahoma Health Care Authority (SB 456), ODOT (SB 457), DOC (HB 2480), Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (HB 2483), and the Office of Juvenile Affairs (HB 2479).

We’re dedicated to protecting the historic $2.9 billion investment made in our education system. Gov. Stitt recommended a $1,200 teacher pay increase to bring Oklahoma to #1 in the region in pay and benefits. The House approved HB 1780, which will provide that pay raise on top of the historic raise they received last year. Pro Tem Treat is the Senate author of this bill that will be heard in Senate committee in the coming weeks.

I welcome and appreciate any comments or questions you might have for me. At the State Senate, I can be reached by writing to Senator John Haste, State Capitol, 2300 N. Lincoln Blvd. Room 531, Oklahoma City, OK 73105, emailing me at john.haste@oksenate.gov, or by calling (405) 521-5602.