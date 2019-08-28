TU readies for season opener

As fall camp winds down, it’s finally game week for the TU football team as they prepare to travel to East Lansing, Michigan for a Friday night date with the Michigan State Spartans, who enter the college football season ranked in the top 20 in most polls.

Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery enters his fifth season at the helm as TU looks to improve on 2018’s 3-9 season, which saw the Hurricane lose close games to #9 Texas (28-21) and South Florida (25-24) as TU surrendered 15 fourth-quarter points to the Bulls.

As of this writing, Montgomery hasn’t named a starting quarterback for the season opener following competition between Seth Boomer, Zach Smith and Davis Brin. Despite having three signal-callers vying for the starting spot, Montgomery plans to use just one of them against the Spartans.

Regardless of who lines up behind center Friday night, he will be joined in the backfield by two talented running backs, Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II, both of whom have been named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list.

The duo combined for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2018 campaign. Brooks, who hails from Tulsa Union High School rushed for a team-high 967 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games last season while Taylor, a Holland Hall graduate, tallied 846 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns a year ago.

Golden Hurricane receivers Keenen Johnson and Keylon Stokes have also been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watch list. Last season Johnson had 438 yards receiving and a team-high four touchdowns, while Stokes led TU with 41 catches for 575 yards with two touchdowns.

The Golden Hurricane won’t play at home until September 14, when the Oklahoma State Cowboys come calling. TU has announced mini-plan packages featuring OSU, Navy on October 12 and two-time defending AAC Champions UCF on November 8.

Mini-plan ticket prices start at $50 for end zone seating, $130 for Blue Zone, $150 for Gold Zone seats and $170 for Platinum seating.