Mixed results in Hogs season opener

Muskogee’s Kamren Curl celebrates his interception Saturday vs Portland State.

The Arkansas Razorbacks opened their season against Portland State Saturday in a manner that left most wondering what to expect this season. Fan reactions have been all over the spectrum, with some declaring the coaching hire a failure to others seeing what they expected. For most, the result put a damper on the offensive expectations, but do not feel all is lost.

Monday, Head Coach Chad Morris explained that the goal was to keep the offense simple, and run from the base set. When looking at the stat lines, it appears effective, rushing for over 200 yards and having no pre-snap penalties. The problem was in the passing game, specifically dropped passes and the lack of a deep threat. Freshman standout Trey Knox had 1 reception, coming off the arm of Nick Starkel, while the tight end position was lackluster in the passing game with several dropped passes. The end result; moving the ball without getting rewarded with points on the board.

Arkansas should have scored on numerous occasions, but the passing game failed them at key moments. Ben Hicks was a game manager, and in the short work he got, Starkel hit a 38 yards pass, but also threw a costly interception near the goal line. The offensive line performed fairly well against an unusual flex front defense they are not likely to see again this season. Rakeem Boyd rushed for 116 yards in the 20-13 win.

The defense looked vastly improved over the product from a year ago. The secondary picked off three passes, more than half of what they pulled in a season ago. Muskogee’s Kamren Curl picked off his first of the season, adding 5 tackles and 2 sacks to an impressive stat line on a mobile quarterback. Arkansas never allowed either of the Portland State quarterbacks to sit in the pocket, and the yards gained were usually from an improvised scramble as the defense pursued. The lone touchdown from Portland State came late on a broken play, and looked to be picked off before sailing just over the defender and the intended target to a trailing receiver at the goal line.

On a day when many in the SEC fell to inferior opponents, Arkansas found a way to secure a win. It had no style points, but it will count the same in the record books. Chad Morris summed it up well in his opening statement postgame, “Never will I ever apologize for winning, there is no such thing as a bad win. You win and you correct. Now, you may not have played as well as you wanted to play, and we didn’t, but we won and we’re going to be able to use this win to make corrections.”

Arkansas lost Defensive lineman Dorian Gerald for the season with a strained artery, a condition that kept him hospitalized but likely will allow him to return to the game next season. Arkansas will travel to Ole Miss for the conference opener next Saturday. The Rebels are coming off a loss at Memphis, a game where their offense was also pedestrian and lackluster. Morris has already stated that Ben Hicks will start this week, and they have a lot of corrections to make moving forward. In his Monday meeting with the media, Morris seemed to indicate that they offense has much more available to them than what they showed on Saturday. They will need it, as all of Razorback nation will be looking for some improvement and come with the expectation of the first conference win in the Chad Morris era.