Bedlam blood battle wins free fair ticket

Give blood at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s Tulsa Donor Center from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, September 14 and make a life-saving difference for their fellow Oklahomans.

All blood donors will receive one free gate admission to the Tulsa State Fair with a free hot dog and chips! In addition, donors may choose an “OSU orange” t-shirt featuring the profile of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, or an “OU crimson” t-shirt featuring Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley’s profile.

“We love our football here in Oklahoma,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “But saving the lives of our neighbors and friends through blood donation is what really defines the spirit of our community. We thank the Tulsa State Fair, as well as our state’s universities and coaches for supporting Oklahoma Blood Institute in the unified mission of meeting the blood needs of patients in our state.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies solely on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. There is no substitute for blood, and the donation process takes about an hour. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling (877) 340-8777. The Tulsa Blood Center is located at 4601 E. 81st Street. Donors 16 years old must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17 year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds.