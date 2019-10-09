Preview party: “Live from Cain’s” pubic radio show

To celebrate the launch of a new public radio show concept originating from Tulsa’s historic Cain’s Ballroom, the nonprofit “Live From Cain’s” will host a listening party at Marshall Brewing Co.’s Tap Room Tuesday Oct. 29 you are invited to attend free of charge.

Kelly Burley and Julie Watson, co-producers of “Live From Cain’s” announced the event today. The evening will feature music from Paul Benjaman & the Oklahoma Specials, a cash bar, and food for purchase from Mr. Nice Guys Food Truck. This event will also include a short presentation of photos, video and audio excerpts from the “Live From Cain’s” pilot episode recorded at Cain’s Ballroom May 29.

John Fullbright

“Live from Cain’s” is a nonprofit endeavor that combines live music with thought-provoking and entertaining conversations to create a new radio show concept originating from Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom for a national public radio audience.

On May 29, a live-to-tape production of a pilot episode was recorded in front of a live audience. The evening featured music and conversation with host Robbie Fulks, musical guest Bonnie Bishop, Bob Dylan guitarist Kevin Odegard and the “Live From Cain’s” House Band: Paul Benjaman & the Oklahoma Specials (Paul, John Fullbright, Travis Linville, Roger Ray, Paddy Ryan, Jeremy Watkins, Jennifer Marriott and Wanda Watson). This pilot will be packaged with an additional seven episodes to be recorded in 2020. The series will be offered to public radio stations nationwide as the next step toward an eventual 26-episode season of broadcasts in 2021-2022.

Photo by John Southern

“We’re excited to share some of the audio from our pilot episode at this Suds & Sounds event,” says “Live From Cain’s” co-producer, Kelly Burley. “We see ‘Live from Cain’s’ as an opportunity to bring smart, edgy entertainment to a national public radio audience.

It’s also a great platform to showcase not only national talent, but Oklahoma talent, as well, and to highlight Tulsa as a premier destination for music, tourism and culture. We recently received some really great news about the future of the show, and we’re looking forward to celebrating that with our friends and supporters.”

WHAT: “Suds & Sounds” – music from Paul Benjaman & the Oklahoma Specials, Mr. Nice Guys Food Truck, and cash bar

WHEN: Tues. Oct 29, 6 PM

WHERE: Tap Room at Marshall Brewing Company, 1742. E. 6THSt.

For More: www.facebook.com/livefromcains