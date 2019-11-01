Underwood delivers powerful performance

As her first tour in 3 years winds down, our own Carrie Underwood brought her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” to Tulsa’s BOK Center thanking fans for patience.

“There are lots of reasons for that,” she said. “I had myself another baby earlier this year,” proudly noting she has her sons on tour with her. “It’s hard, but also really wonderful at the same time. Every day is bring your kid to work day.”

Another reason for the lengthy time span between tours is that Underwood co-produced her latest album and she wanted to figure out what kinds of stories those songs wanted to tell. “I had a lot of fun with that, so thank you guys for waiting and thank you for being here.”

Underwood’s stage took up the majority of the BOK Center floor, running the length of the arena, allowing her to perform to everyone inside. It included hydraulic lifts which allowed the singer to rise high into the air and descend under the stage where she changed from one clothing choice to the next.

Blessed with a powerful voice, Underwood displayed her vocal range on songs such as, “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and taking on a portion of Aerosmith’s “Dream On.” At one point during the show, opening acts Runaway June and Maddie and Tae joined Underwood onstage to perform a medley of songs from Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Faith Hill, fellow Okie Reba McEntire and Shania Twain.

Prior to performing “The Champion,” Underwood introduced a special guest performer, someone who was a teacher for 25 years, who has three daughters and volunteers at an animal shelter. Carole Underwood, Carrie’s mother rose from underneath the stage with microphone in hand and performed the rap portion of the song that Ludacris performed on the record. Upon the completion of the song, the mother-daughter duo posed for a selfie.

This year also marks 15 years since Underwood was crowned American Idol, which changed the course of her life.