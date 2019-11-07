Tulsa wants more tax money & blank check

Just when you thought it was safe to focus elsewhere for the Holidays; the City of Tulsa is asking for three tax increases, one “permanent” (all blank checks) Tuesday, Nov. 12th. Yes, they hope you don’t notice so only those benefiting from public largess will vote.

Don’t expect an easy-to-find link to the propositions on the City of Tulsa web site and even the Tulsa County Election Board makes you enter your name and birthday to get the information here.

However, as a reader service Tulsa Today provides the propositions here:

PROPOSITION IMPROVE OUR TULSA

(Streets and Transportation Systems Construction and Repair Bonds)

Shall the City of Tulsa, Oklahoma, incur an indebtedness by issuing its bonds in the sum of Four Hundred Twenty-Seven Million Dollars and No Cents ($427,000,000.00) to provide funds (either with or without state or federal aid) for the purpose of constructing, reconstructing, improving, repairing and/or purchasing streets and transportation systems, as authorized by Article X, Section 27 of the Oklahoma Constitution and the laws of the State of Oklahoma, and levy and collect an annual tax, in addition to all other taxes, upon all taxable property in said City, sufficient to pay the interest on said bonds as it falls due, and also to constitute a sinking fund for the payment of principal of said bonds when due, said bonds to bear interests of not more than the maximum rate permitted by law at the time the bonds are issued, payable semiannually and to become due serially within twenty-five (25) years from their date?

PROPOSITION NO. 1 SALES TAX PROPOSITION NO. 1

Improve our Tulsa – 2021

Miscellaneous Capital Improvements

Temporary Sales Tax

Do you approve collecting a forty-five one-hundredths of one percent (.45%) temporary sales tax, commencing at the expiration of the 2014 Extended 1.1% Sales Tax, and continuing until June 30, 2025, when it shall become ninety-five one-hundredths of one percent (.95%), and continuing at that rate from July 1, 2025 until either December 31, 2025 or until One Hundred Ninety-Three Million Dollars and No Cents ($193,000,000.00) has been collected, whichever occurs first, at which point it shall expire; to be deposited into a limited-purpose fund; to be used for acquiring, purchasing, constructing, reconstructing, maintaining, repairing and enhancing certain capital improvements, in accordance with Ordinance No. 24180?

PROPOSITION NO. 2 SALES TAX PROPOSITION NO. 2

2021 Limited-Purpose Economic Stabilization Reserve Permanent Sales Tax (Rainy Day Fund)

Do you approve collecting a permanent sales tax of five one-hundredths of one percent (.05%) commencing at the expiration of the 2014 Extended 1.1% Sales Tax, to provide revenue for the City’s Economic Stabilization Reserve, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, pursuant to Tulsa City Charter Article II, Sections 7.4 through 7.9, any amounts collected that would cause total monies in the Economic Stabilization Reserve to exceed thirty percent (30%) of actual total General Fund revenues being allocated to the General Fund Emergency Operating Reserve; any amounts collected that would cause total monies in the General Fund Emergency Operating Reserve to exceed ten percent (10%) of the total General Fund budget being allocated to the General Fund, for maintenance and operation of municipal infrastructure, facilities, and equipment?