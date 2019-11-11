Local man convicted of online sextortion

A Broken Arrow man pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to extorting a woman by threatening to post nude photographs of her online, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Ivan David Arroyo III, 27, pleaded guilty to interstate communication with intent to extort.

In March 2018, Arroyo sent messages from three Instagram accounts containing nude photographs of the victim. In the messages, he told the victim to send more suggestive photographs of herself or he would post the nudes publicly, thus harming her reputation. The woman refused.

“Disturbingly, sextortion is becoming increasingly more frequent,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Sexual predators extort, manipulate and taunt their victims online hoping the supposed anonymity of the internet will help conceal their identity and their sick crimes. But thanks to brave victims who come forward and the excellent work of law enforcement officials, we are able to follow the digital footprint of these sextortionists and hold them accountable.”

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan set sentencing for Feb. 10, 2020. The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and FBI conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Cozzoni is prosecuting the case.