EU nations trigger Iran dispute clause

In a breaking story today from The Jerusalem Post; France, Britain and Germany confirmed they triggered the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal given Tehran’s ongoing violations of the 2015 agreement, but said they were not joining the United States campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran.

“We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]] and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the JCPoA [Iran deal],” the three European states said in a joint statement.

In one of the strongest calls yet from Europe for a new agreement to replace the 2015 deal that Washington abandoned two years ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier in the day that the way forward was to agree a new “Trump deal.”

A decision by Britain, France and Germany to trigger a dispute mechanism in the 2015 arms control agreement with Iran is not designed to re-impose U.N. sanctions but to bring Tehran back into compliance, the EU’s top diplomat said.

