Golden Gloves State Championship Saturday

The Oklahoma Golden Gloves State Championship takes place this Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa. Male and female amateur boxers ages 18-40 will compete in this district feeder tournament, with state champions to be determined in each weight division.

Winners will advance to face the corresponding Kansas championship team in the regional tournament in Wichita this April. Regional champions will then compete with boxers from across the U.S. at the National Golden Gloves of America Tournament of Champions, one of the most prestigious amateur boxing tournaments in the U.S., May 4-9, 2020 at Tulsa’s Cox Business Center.

Saturday’s event will include a mix of Golden Gloves elite tournament bouts featuring Oklahoma boxers, as well as non-tournament bouts with boxers from Arkansas, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

“This is a particularly exciting year for Oklahoma amateur boxing because Tulsa will be hosting the National Golden Gloves Championship in May,” says Aaron Sloan, head coach and owner of Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym. “Boxers who advance to the National event will be competing right here in their home state. We expect a great night of competitive boxing this Saturday.”

Among those Tulsa boxers hoping to compete at the national level this year is Rose Anderson. A member of the 2012 British Olympic women’s basketball team, Anderson has focused her athletic talents on boxing, winning a silver medal at 2019’s National Golden Gloves Tournament in Chattanooga. Former National Golden Gloves champions include outstanding boxers like Muhammed Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, and Oklahoma’s own Allan Green (2002) and Aaron Morales (2017).

Neida Ibarra, Tulsa Golden Gloves Competitor

National Golden Gloves began in 1923 when Chicago Tribune Sports Editor Arch Ward conceived the idea of a newspaper sponsored citywide amateur boxing tournament. Champions were awarded a miniature golden glove. Many great professional boxers have launched their early athletic careers participating as amateurs in Golden Gloves tournaments. Golden Gloves continues to play a major role in the selection of representatives for the U.S. team in the Olympic Games.

Jeremiah Milton Tulsa Competitor

Prior to opening www.engineroomboxing.com in Tulsa in the fall of 2015, Aaron Sloan owned and operated the Owasso Boxing Club. Coach Sloan is a registered cardiac nurse, Vice-President of the Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves franchise, a USA Boxing-certified coach, judge and referee, and a certified 1 Star AIBA boxing coach.

The Engine Room offers both competition and fitness training. Coach Sloan also developed the Ready to Fight Parkinson’s Specific program in 2016. The program is now the official therapy-boxing program of USA Boxing. Sloan offers group and individual training for individuals with Parkinson’s disease from the Engine Room. www.readytofightboxing.com.

Oklahoma Golden Gloves State Championship

Sat. Jan. 25, 2020, doors open 4 PM, bell 5 PM

Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood, Tulsa 74120

GA $15; Kids 10 & Under are free; www.TicketStorm.com