Vote Today

It’s Election Day for voters in all 77 counties across the state! The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party have a Presidential Primary Election. No Libertarian candidates filed; therefore, there is not a Libertarian primary.

Voters who are not eligible to vote in a primary election, may still have non-partisan issues on the ballot. To view a sample ballot or find your polling place, go to the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.

Voters are reminded that Oklahoma is a closed primary state. In order to vote in a party’s primary, you must be a registered voter of that party.

However, state law allows all recognized parties to open its primaries to Independent voters by notifying the Secretary of the State Election Board. The Democrats have opened their primaries to Independents for the 2020 and 2021 election years. Republicans and Libertarians have chosen to keep their primaries closed. Independent voters who would like to vote in the Democratic primary today, will need to ask a poll worker for a Democratic primary ballot.

Lines at the polls are longest before work, during the lunch hour and after work. Voters can save time by voting during “off-peak” hours either mid-morning or mid-afternoon.

Find the list of elections at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/electionlist.htm.