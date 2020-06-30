OK Election Day: Vote Free

It’s Election Day for all 77 counties in Oklahoma! Polls are open from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. To view a sample ballot and find your polling place click here.

All voters may vote on State Question 802 (SQ802), which would expand Medicaid and raise taxes. Many voters will have state and federal primaries on their ballot. The list of elections can be found at the following link: click here.

Tulsa Today endorses no one this day – make your own determinations. We are currently working on a story about how the Democratic National Party officially tweeted Mt. Rushmore is a monument to White Supremacy. Our Cultural Despotism reporter is off to visit the Crazy Horse monument to investigate protests there.