House lists approved Interim Studies

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Friday announced approval of more than 70 interim studies requested by lawmakers and assigned to House committees.

McCall approved 74 interim studies after receiving 92 study requests from members. Four study requests were combined with another study to examine similar topics. Additionally, four of the 74 studies have been approved as joint studies to be conducted in partnership with the Senate.

The approved studies cover a wide range of topics, including criminal justice reform, economic development and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic within the state. Having been approved, House committees may now begin scheduling studies.

However, due to ongoing construction at the State Capitol limiting the number of available House conference rooms, hearings will occur only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. In previous years, interim studies typically met on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The ability to meet, gather data and speak with experts on matters that are important to the state is one of the most important times in the legislative process,” McCall said. “These are complex issues that require adequate time to examine, and interim studies give lawmakers the opportunity to dive more deeply into issues than there may be time for during a busy legislative session. These studies bring together different viewpoints and allow lawmakers more time to ask questions so we have a better understanding of the potential effects of certain policies prior to taking any legislative action.”

Specific dates will be assigned to each House committee and each study will be allotted four hours for the hearing. House committee chairs will now begin scheduling hearings. The studies can begin August 4 and must be completed by October 29.

Studies will be live streamed on the House website, and all handouts, PowerPoint presentations or documents utilized at hearings will be available online as well.

A full list of approved studies can be viewed at https://okhouse.gov/Committees/ShowInterimStudies.aspx.