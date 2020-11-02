Fear or Hope 2020: Election Endorsements

Tuesday the most emotionally driven election in modern history will pass as Americans vote. It is unlikely many are undecided on the presidential race, but lockdowns or freedom appear to be the pivot point absent reasoning.

Fact based analysis shows President Donald J. Trump has done more of what he promised than any previous national politician despite continual false attacks and organized resistance including an attempted criminal coup d’état. His opponent, former-Vice President Joe Biden appears in cognitive degeneration with a socialist or communist running mate – a public record to the left of so-called Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders. That said, there are other races and here are Tulsa Today endorsements.

President and Vice President

DONALD J. TRUMP and MICHAEL R. PENCE

U.S. Senate

Jim Inhofe, Republican,

Oklahoma Congressional Races

First District, U.S. Congress

Kevin Hern, Republican

Second District U.S. Congress

Markwayne Mullin, Republican

Third District U.S. Congress

Frank D. Lucas, Republican

Fourth District U.S. Congress

Bob White, Libertarian

Fifth District, U.S. Congress

Stephanie Bice, Republican

Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Todd Hogopian, Libertarian

State Question 805: NO

State Question 814: YES

Oklahoma State Senate – Tulsa Area

District 35, Cheryl Baber, Republican

District 39, Dave Rader, Republican

Oklahoma House of Representatives – Tulsa Area

District 66, Jadine Nollan, Republican

District 68, Lonnie Sims, Republican

District 71, Mike Masters, Republican

District 74, Mark Vancuren, Republican

District 78, Paul Royse, Republican

District 79, Margie Alfonso, Republican

Tulsa County Commissioner

District 2 – Dr. Josh Turley, Republican

As social psychologist Jonathan Haidt wrote in “The Righteous Mind, Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” you cannot change how someone feels by bludgeoning them with logic any more than you can make a dog happy by physically waging his tail.

Please be kind to those that disagree, they may have unknown issues, but vote as if your family’s future and that of America depends on it. It does.