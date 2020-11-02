Fear or Hope 2020: Election Endorsements

Tuesday the most emotionally driven election in modern history will pass as Americans vote. It is unlikely many are undecided on the presidential race, but lockdowns or freedom appear to be the pivot point absent reasoning.
Fact based analysis shows President Donald J. Trump has done more of what he promised than any previous national politician despite continual false attacks and organized resistance including an attempted criminal coup d’état. His opponent, former-Vice President Joe Biden appears in cognitive degeneration with a socialist or communist running mate – a public record to the left of so-called Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders. That said, there are other races and here are Tulsa Today endorsements.
President and Vice President
DONALD J. TRUMP and MICHAEL R. PENCE
U.S. Senate
Jim Inhofe, Republican,
Oklahoma Congressional Races
First District, U.S. Congress
Kevin Hern, Republican
Second District U.S. Congress
Markwayne Mullin, Republican
Third District U.S. Congress
Frank D. Lucas, Republican
Fourth District U.S. Congress
Bob White, Libertarian
Fifth District, U.S. Congress
Stephanie Bice, Republican
Oklahoma Corporation Commission
Todd Hogopian, Libertarian
State Question 805: NO
State Question 814: YES
Oklahoma State Senate – Tulsa Area
District 35, Cheryl Baber, Republican
District 39, Dave Rader, Republican
Oklahoma House of Representatives – Tulsa Area
District 66, Jadine Nollan, Republican
District 68, Lonnie Sims, Republican
District 71, Mike Masters, Republican
District 74, Mark Vancuren, Republican
District 78, Paul Royse, Republican
District 79, Margie Alfonso, Republican
Tulsa County Commissioner
District 2 – Dr. Josh Turley, Republican
As social psychologist Jonathan Haidt wrote in “The Righteous Mind, Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion” you cannot change how someone feels by bludgeoning them with logic any more than you can make a dog happy by physically waging his tail.
Please be kind to those that disagree, they may have unknown issues, but vote as if your family’s future and that of America depends on it. It does.