Michigan: Campaign claims irregularities

Senate Candidate John James

Stuart Sandler, a consultant for John James’ U.S. Senate campaign who also observed the count as a volunteer lawyer, told Fox News there were a “lot of irregularities” throughout the process that must be looked into.

“There were all kinds of chicanery, including ballots that came in reportedly in the middle of the night at 3:30 a.m. – 35,000 ballots that were deceptively brought in,” Sandler said. “There have been a lot of irregularities and a lack of integrity. They’re not letting challengers in, they’re not letting them get food or water. When they do, they’re not letting them come back. There are all sorts of disruptions to the process.”

With James holding a significant lead right up into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sandler alleged Mark Brewer, a former state Democratic chairman, organized the arrival of dozens of lawyers and activists to the TCF center in Detroit in order to “disrupt the process.”

“There’s a lack of integrity there,” he explained. “The people of Michigan made their choice and they’ve been trying to disrupt the process. And we’re reviewing our options.”

In an interview with the Associated Press, Brewer insisted the process was the cleanest and most effective Detroit had ever had.