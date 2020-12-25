Video: US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump recorded a special message to wish Americans a merry Christmas. The First Family spoke about the meaning of Christmas, the holiday’s history and values, and paralleled those teachings to a Christmas amid the coronavirus.

“In this holy season, we thank God for his infinite love, and we pray that the light of his glory will forever shine on this magnificent land,” the president said before signing off. “On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very, merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”

First Lady Melania Trump previously recorded a tour of White House Christmas decorations that is stunningly beautiful.

To you and yours from Tulsa Today, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.