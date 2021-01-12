OK uninsured targeted by tech

Oklahoma just revamped the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion program to include vehicle recognition technology. The platform allows for real-time detection of non-compliant vehicles and instant data consolidation into a regularly updating insurance system connected to the state’s enforcement and intervention program operated by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

“Since its launch in 2018, the goal of the UVED Program has always been to help Oklahomans, both by increasing compliance and by facilitating access to fair and affordable auto insurance for all,” said Amanda Arnall Couch, Program Director. “Nationwide studies have estimated that up to 26 percent of vehicles traveling on Oklahoma roads are uninsured, a situation that leaves all motorists at risk. Through innovative, focused, and customized solutions, Rekor has addressed the systemic challenges that plagued UVED for two years and has managed to make this program an operational and functioning reality in less than two months.”

Rekor’s technology will assist the State of Oklahoma in identifying uninsured vehicles on the road, and once identified, the enforcement division will issue a “Notice to Respond,” encouraging a vehicle owner to get insurance and comply with the law. Otherwise, uninsured motorists cited on the road by police officers can face stiff penalties, including fines, imprisonment, license plate confiscation and/or reinstatement fees.

A motorist enters the UVED Program by acquiring insurance and paying a $174 enrollment fee, thereby avoiding the possibility of criminal charges, associated penalties, and a permanent mark on their driving record.

“Oklahoma has hundreds of thousands of uninsured motorists on the road right now, which has huge safety and financial implications for the state and its citizens,” said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “Rekor One is a single turnkey solution that provides all the technology they need, with a high level of data security, to identify uninsured vehicles and take effective measures to ensure compliance.”