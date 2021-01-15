Inmate at large

McAlester – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center Thursday evening.

In a media release at 8:17 pm the department notes that inmate Kirby G. Yates walked away from the minimum-security facility. The 52 year old stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds. Yates is serving a five year sentence for first degree arson. If you know his whereabouts, call local police or 911 immediately.