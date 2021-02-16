Bitter cold and more snow due

The State of Oklahoma continues to provide a comprehensive, coordinated response to the ongoing winter storm which has brought heavy snow, strong winds and prolonged, historically cold temperatures.

Governor Kevin Stitt and state officials are encouraging all Oklahomans to continue to pay attention to road conditions and to conserve energy where possible due to historic demand levels.

“State and local crews are working around-the-clock to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Stitt. “Please stay home if you can to allow them to work more effectively and consider lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and avoid using large appliances like your washer and dryer. Oklahomans take pride in helping their neighbors and we can make a big difference by taking a few small steps together.”

To further help conserve energy, Gov. Stitt has asked state agencies not providing essential public-facing services to work from home through Wednesday wherever possible.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Road Conditions Resource Center

Interactive Road Conditions and Closures Map

Traffic Cams

ODOT Map and Data Portal

Oklahoma Natural Gas has provided additional tips for Oklahomans to deal with the extreme cold here: https://www.oklahomanaturalgas.com/customer-awareness/severe-cold.

Gov. Stitt issued Executive Order 2021-06 on Friday, declaring a State of Emergency across all 77 Oklahoma counties and clearing the way for state and local agencies to provide mutual aid in accordance with the State Emergency Operations Plan.

At the Governor’s direction, the Oklahoma State Emergency Operations Center is activated, and state agencies are deployed to support the following winter weather response operations:

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is in contact with emergency managers across the state and coordinating resource requests from state agencies and voluntary agencies as needed, including bottled water for communities with water main breaks impacting water supply.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue 24/7 plowing operations and treating highways statewide as conditions deteriorate.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to collisions and providing motorist assistance statewide. As of 4 p.m., troopers have responded to one fatality collision, 24 injury collisions, 56 non-injury collisions and 116 motorist assistance incidents.

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard are prepositioned along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to provide assistance. As of 4 p.m., a Stranded Motorist Assist Response Team is responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the Turner Turnpike.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is monitoring and reporting power and gas outages as well as utility concerns across the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is monitoring and responding to issues concerning medical facilities, patient transport, and COVID-19 vaccine integrity. They are also tracking injuries as reported by Oklahoma hospitals.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry is providing support to address livestock needs due to frigid temperatures.

Road conditions are expected to worsen across the state as blowing snow creates drifts and low visibility. Transportation crews expect highway conditions to remain difficult through Wednesday.