Covid-19 funding failure

With Tax Day looming and 74% of people disapproving of government use of tax dollars during the “COVID-19 Crisis Stampede” WalletHub today released its 2021 Taxpayer Survey, as well as its yearly report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates in order to help people better understand this confusing time of year.
- 74% of people say the government has not handled their tax dollars wisely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 30% of people say making a math mistake is their biggest Tax Day fear, edging out not having enough money (29%) and identity theft (21%) at the top of the list.
- 38% of people would move to a different country for a tax-free future. 27% would get an “IRS” tattoo and 19% would stop talking for 6 months.
- 32% of people think charities would make the best use of their tax dollars, outnumbering by nearly 2.5 times people who trust the federal government the most with their taxes.
- 222 million Americans think the government does not spend taxes wisely.
|States with the Lowest Tax Rates
|States with the Highest Tax Rates
|1. Alaska
|42. New Jersey
|2. Delaware
|43. Ohio
|3. Montana
|44. Iowa
|4. Nevada
|45. Wisconsin
|5. Wyoming
|46. Nebraska
|6. Florida
|47. Kansas
|7. Utah
|48. Pennsylvania
|8. Idaho
|49. New York
|9. Colorado
|50. Connecticut
|10. Tennessee
|51. Illinois
