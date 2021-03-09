Covid-19 funding failure

With Tax Day looming and 74% of people disapproving of government use of tax dollars during the “COVID-19 Crisis Stampede” WalletHub today released its 2021 Taxpayer Survey, as well as its yearly report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates in order to help people better understand this confusing time of year.

WalletHub 2021 Taxpayer Survey

74% of people say the government has not handled their tax dollars wisely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

30% of people say making a math mistake is their biggest Tax Day fear, edging out not having enough money (29%) and identity theft (21%) at the top of the list.



38% of people would move to a different country for a tax-free future. 27% would get an “IRS” tattoo and 19% would stop talking for 6 months.



32% of people think charities would make the best use of their tax dollars, outnumbering by nearly 2.5 times people who trust the federal government the most with their taxes.



222 million Americans think the government does not spend taxes wisely.

States with the Lowest Tax Rates States with the Highest Tax Rates 1. Alaska 42. New Jersey 2. Delaware 43. Ohio 3. Montana 44. Iowa 4. Nevada 45. Wisconsin 5. Wyoming 46. Nebraska 6. Florida 47. Kansas 7. Utah 48. Pennsylvania 8. Idaho 49. New York 9. Colorado 50. Connecticut 10. Tennessee 51. Illinois