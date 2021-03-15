ORU earns NCAA berth

The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team eagerly watched Selection Sunday as it was called the No. 15 seed in the South Region of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship to face the No. 2-seeded Buckeyes of Ohio State Friday, March 19.

The Golden Eagles are making their first NCAA appearance since 2008 after winning three games in three days to claim The Summit League Championship and its automatic bid. In five previous trips to the tournament, ORU has a record of 2-5 with its last win coming on this date in 1974 against Louisville, 96-93.

Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas claimed Summit League Athlete of the Month January 2021