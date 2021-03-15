ORU earns NCAA berth

The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team eagerly watched Selection Sunday as it was called the No. 15 seed in the South Region of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship to face the No. 2-seeded Buckeyes of Ohio State Friday, March 19.
The Golden Eagles are making their first NCAA appearance since 2008 after winning three games in three days to claim The Summit League Championship and its automatic bid. In five previous trips to the tournament, ORU has a record of 2-5 with its last win coming on this date in 1974 against Louisville, 96-93.
ORU currently leads the nation in made 3-point baskets per game (11.3) and free-throw percentage (82.4), which would set a NCAA record for best percentage at the foul line. The highest scoring duo in the country, Max Abmas (24.2 ppg) and Kevin Obanor (18.2 ppg), lead the team into the event combining for 1,060 points and a 16-10 overall record.
This will be ORU’s first time playing the Buckeyes in program history as Ohio State enters the tournament with a 21-9 record after an overtime loss to Illinois in the Big 10 Championship Sunday.
Showcasing the difficulty of ORU’s schedule this season, all five Division I non-conference opponents it faced reached the NCAA tournament as Missouri, Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma and Arkansas all qualified.
Ticket and viewing information will be announced when it becomes available.
For the latest information on ORU Men’s Basketball, follow the Golden Eagles on Twitter and Instagram, or go to www.ORUAthletics.com. Fans can also receive updates on the team by downloading the ORU Athletics app from the App Store or Google Play Store.