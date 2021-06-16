2021 FreedomFest at Tulsa River Parks

Tulsa’s most patriotic community event and fireworks display will return on July 4th as River Parks Authority hosts Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip. The 45th annual patriotic holiday festival will be held Sunday, July 4, 2021, with entertainment and activities centered at Veterans Park, 18th and Boulder, and River West Festival Park, 2100 South Jackson Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

As the China Virus continues to be prevalent across the globe, River Parks Authority has kept the safety of its guests a top priority throughout the planning of this exciting event. Social distancing is encouraged, and guests are welcome to bring and wear masks if they choose. Hand washing and sanitation stations will be located throughout the entertainment areas.

Launched from the 21st Street Bridge, the fireworks display will be viewable for the tens of thousands who flock to both sides of the Arkansas River during the fun-filled family evening. As in previous years, Folds of Honor FreedomFest will feature the largest and greatest amount of firework shells that send showers of colorful bursts soaring high into the sky to create the largest aerial display in northeast Oklahoma. Hance Pyrotechnics will create the precision display.

Community members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to spread across River West Festival Park and Veterans Park, which will offer the best views of the fireworks display and provide easy access to entertainment.

Entertainment

At both locations on each side of the river, festivities begin at 6 p.m. Live music will be showcased from local bands including the Steve Liddell Band, The Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band, Nightly Dues, and Empire Rock Band, continuing until 9:15 p.m.

Both locations will offer inflatables, balloon artists, caricaturists, stilt walkers and other entertainment at the HollyFrontier Kids Zones, as well as the QuikTrip Prize Wheel with fun giveaways.

Guests can enjoy a variety of local eats from numerous food trucks including Kettle Masters, Debs Pineapple Whip, Pita Place, Hot Mess BBQ, El Rey Del Sabo Mexican Food, SKT Corn Dogs, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Backyard BBQ and Burgers, Old Fashion Soda and Dog House, to name a few.

Several patriotic presentations will occur throughout the evening, led by Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifice of American heroes by giving hope to the bearers of their legacy through educational scholarships.

Around 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will complete a jump from the sky, landing at River West Festival Park.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Tail Gate Bash

This year, River Parks Authority will host a Tail Gate Bash for those who wish to bring their own patriotic party to the festival. For $45, the Tail Gate Bash pass gives you special access to one of 60 exclusive parking spots inside River West Festival Park. Tailgaters are welcome to bring propane grills, food and beverages of their choice, a pop-up tent for shade and chairs and tables. Tail Gate Bash passes can be purchased here until they are sold out.

Parking Changes

Parking for viewing at River West Festival Park will be different than previous years. River Parks Authority strongly encourages patrons to plan ahead, carpool, ride share or bike to the event as spaces are extremely limited this year.

On the River West Festival Park side, parking is available in River Parks’ managed lots for $5-10, cash only. The $10 parking is near 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, adjacent to the festival grounds. The $5 parking is near the West Tulsa City Yard at 42 W. 23rd Street, which is a 7-minute walk to the festival grounds. Due to construction, there will be no access to green space south of the 21st Street bridge along the Arkansas River. Those who park at the West Tulsa City Yard lots will not be allowed to stay near their vehicles during the festival.

Handicap parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis in the $10 lot near 210 S. Jackson Avenue at the River West Festival Park.

Saluting Our Nation

The heart of Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip provides opportunity to salute our nation’s military and honor those whose sacrifices continue to protect our American freedoms. The evening will highlight the ongoing mission of Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. servicemen and women.

“It is an honor to have the Folds of Honor name tied to such a historically popular and terrific event as FreedomFest,” said Folds of Honor National Development Vice President Ben Leslie. “We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate our nations freedom and honor the sacrifices of our military men and women along with their families, reminding us that freedom isn’t free.”

“We are proud to spotlight Folds of Honor at such a wonderful event like FreedomFest, bringing awareness to all that this incredible organization does for our military families across the country,” said QuikTrip Marketing & Communications Manager Mendi Parker-Treat. “We’re excited about the return of this great family-friendly event, and look forward to our QT employees and their families joining in on the fun alongside the community.”

For additional details including parking, road closures, allowed and prohibited items, and a complete schedule of activities, visit www.freedomfesttulsa.com.

About Folds of Honor

The Folds of Honor Foundation provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of military servicemen and women killed or disabled while serving our country. For complete eligibility information and scholarship applications, please visit www.foldsofhonor.org/scholarships.

QuikTrip Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 850+ stores in 12 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities. With 24,000 employees, QuikTrip has consistently been ranked as one of the top convenience store retailers in product quality and friendly service. To find out more about QuikTrip, visit www.quiktrip.com.

About River Parks

Spread along miles of the Arkansas River as it flows through Tulsa, River Parks is a City/County and privately funded facility that provides some of the metropolitan area’s finest outdoor recreation. More than 26 miles of asphalt-surfaced recreation trails weave past picnic areas, playgrounds, fountains and sculptures. The park’s landscape ranges from manicured lawns to the rugged terrain of the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. Recreation in River Parks includes fishing, running, rowing, rollerblading, kayaking, disc golf, hiking, cycling and horseback riding. For more information, visit www.riverparks.org.