OK Mom rescues Afghan Robotics Team

Allyson Reneau, Robotics Team (Facebook)

While the Biden Administration is demonstrating dementia and callous ineptitude (if not treason) in Afghanistan, Allyson Reneau, an Oklahoma mother of 11 rescued 10 members of the country’s all-girls robotics team.

Reneau, a Harvard graduate with a Masters degree in international relations and US space policy, has known the girls since 2019 when she worked on the board of directors for Explore Mars and met the girls when they attended the organization’s annual Humans to Mars conference.

NBC broke the story (click here for more) followed by The New York Post (click here for more), The Daily Mail (click here for more) and CNN (click here for more).

“On the night of August 3, she found herself unable to sleep after learning about what was happening on the other side of the world,” The Daily Mail reported.

Reneau with physicist and Harvard professor Avi Loeb

The first step she took was to call Sen. Jim Inhofe [R-Okla.], a ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, but that “lead went cold” when the senator became “overwhelmed with the need to help our American citizens,” Reneau told NBC.

“I decided that Monday, I’m just going to fly to Qatar – like a leap of faith – and see what I can do. ‘Sometimes action just opens doors, [but] I was going alone, and I’m thinking, “Do I even know anyone in Qatar?”‘

Reneau remembered her former roommate in Washington, D.C. worked in the U.S. Embassy in Qatar. She made a ‘Hail Mary’ call before boarding a flight, hoping she could help.

Her former roommate wrote up a request and spent all night at the embassy preparing the necessary paperwork. Meanwhile, Reneau got all of the girls’ passports together.

“Several members of the girls Afghan robotics team have safely arrived in Doha, Qatar, from Kabul, Afghanistan,” a statement from the Digital Citizen Fund and Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said of the Robotic Team.

“The Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), the team’s parent organization, is deeply grateful to the government of Qatar for their outstanding support, which included not only expediting the visa process but sending a plane after outbound flights from Afghanistan were repeatedly canceled,” the DCF said in a statement.

The girls were taken to a secure location in the U.S. and will pursue higher education, Reneau told The New York Post.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Reneau “has done it all – including owning a gymnastics studio and graduating from NASA’s International Space University. Reneau first made headlines in 2011 when she returned to college 30 years after she dropped out to raise her 11 children.

Reneau with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

“She enrolled in Harvard University at 50 years old and commuted over 3,000 miles per week for three years to get her master’s degree in international business relations.

“Before graduating in May 2016, she studied piano performance at Julliard, the famous private performing arts conservatory in New York City.

“Reneau’s Harvard thesis on the United States Space Policy has won awards and has been repeatedly published. She was nominated as the 2019 Harvard Emerging Leader of the Year,” The Daily Mail highlighted.

Contrary to State challenges or any bad press of Oklahoma, Allyson Reneau demonstrates, what is called here “Oklahoma Strong” an attitude in action to help quickly in the face of crisis. Her drive to accomplish greatness in her life and for others is an example all Americans should celebrate. Reneau is a worthy hero – remember her next time pinhead pundits slam “Boomers” in fly-over country.