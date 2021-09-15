Monarchs on the Mountain this weekend

Monarchs on the Mountain, a festival to raise awareness for the fall migration of the Monarch butterfly, will return this Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main Turkey Mountain pavilion, located at 6850 S. Elwood Ave. in Tulsa. This event is appropriate for all ages, free and open to the public.

Children’s activities will include creating butterfly art, butterfly tagging demonstrations, “selfie” photo opportunities with live Monarchs and a giant (climb-on) caterpillar, enviro-scope, and more.

On-site parking will be very limited. To avoid traffic congestion and long walks, attendees are encouraged to ride the complimentary shuttle from Christian Brothers Automotive, located at 7163 S. Olympia Ave., operating between 10:00 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Masks are required while riding the shuttle.

In addition to the Saturday festival, Monarchs on the Mountain will host a Mobile Migration Celebration Friday through Sunday, where guests can visit numerous pollinator gardens around Tulsa. Signage at each location will provide information about various aspects of how the migration coincides with stages of a Monarch’s life cycle and the generational progression of their journey!

On Sunday, family groups can spend half an hour working at one of the following four Tulsa pollinator gardens: Tulsa Garden Center, Turkey Mountain, Crow Creek Meadow, or Oxley Nature Center. Advance registration is required to help with the plantings.

River Parks Authority is in partnership with the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition, the Tulsa Audubon Society, The M.E.T, Sustainable Tulsa, and Riverfield Country Day School. Other supporters include Tulsa County Conservation District, Blue Thumb, Monarch Initiative of Tulsa, Tulsa Zoo, TYPROS-Sustainability Crew, Oklahoma Aquarium, Tulsa Garden Center, Gathering Place, Herman and Kate Kaiser YMCA, City of Tulsa, Tulsa Master Gardeners, Up with Trees, Tribal Alliance for Pollinators, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Automated Mail Service, Monarch Watch, and the Okies for Monarchs.



Learn more about the festival, get directions, and follow any updates or weather advisories, click here.