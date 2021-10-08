Sunday night risk for dangerous weather

Forecasters are urging residents of Oklahoma and Texas and travelers along large portions of interstates 30, 35 and 40 to closely monitor the weather for rapidly changing conditions on Sunday.

The extended lull in severe weather, which has been accompanied by a warm and tranquil start to the month, will soon come to an end for the south-central United States as the threat of severe storms will be a growing concern in the days ahead.

“A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move through the West this weekend and spur the development of a potent storm in the south-central U.S.,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary explained about the shifting weather pattern.

Many locations across the southern Plains began the month warmer than normal, and AccuWeather forecasters say the unseasonable heat forecast to build over the region late this week will make the region more susceptible to explosive storm activity.

“Cool, dry air from out of the Rockies is expected to clash in the southern Plains with warm, moist air originating from the Gulf,” Sadvary said. “These ingredients will lead to a battleground of severe weather.”

While thunderstorms can begin to rumble to life earlier in the day on Sunday, the most potent storms are expected to develop later Sunday afternoon or even closer to Sunday evening. These storms are forecast to push eastward into the overnight hours and may even remain hazardous into early Monday.