Zuckerberg spent $419 million to swing votes

In addition to the Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway’s new book “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections” a New York Post analysis published yesterday reports Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent $419 million that “significantly increased Joe Biden’s vote margin in key swing states. In places like Georgia, where Biden won by 12,000 votes, and Arizona, where he won by 10,000, the spending likely put him over the top. This unprecedented merger of public election offices with private resources and personnel is an acute threat to our republic and should be the focus of electoral reform efforts moving forward.”

The Post writes, “The 2020 election wasn’t stolen — it was likely bought by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men pouring his money through legal loopholes.”

“The Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) passed a staggering $419.5 million of Zuckerberg’s money into local government elections offices, and it came with strings attached. Every CTCL and CEIR grant spelled out in great detail the conditions under which the grant money was to be used.

“This is not a matter of Democrats outspending Republicans. Private funding of election administration was virtually unknown in the American political system before the 2020 election,” The Post continued. Click here for more of that story.

Mollie Hemingway’s new book “Rigged” answers the “forbidden question: what really happened?

“It was a devastating triple punch. Capping their four-year campaign to destroy the Trump presidency, the media portrayed a Democratic victory as necessary and inevitable. Big Tech, wielding unprecedented powers, vaporized dissent and erased damning reports about the Biden family’s corruption. And Democratic operatives, exploiting a public health crisis, shamelessly manipulated the voting process itself. Silenced and subjected, the American people lost their faith in the system.

Mollie Hemingway

“RIGGED is the definitive account of the 2020 election. Based on Mollie Hemingway’s exclusive interviews with campaign officials, reporters, Supreme Court justices, and President Trump himself, it exposes the fraud and cynicism behind the Democrats’ historic power-grab,” the publisher asserts.

In a radio interview, Hemingway said, “2020 showed that we need to be more prepared to deal with future takeover strategies employed by hierarchical institutions. People who care about knowing what’s happening in elections and having trust in what they are shouldn’t just be looking at what they did in previous elections. The people who did this knew that people were going to figure out that they did this crazy embedding into systems. So presumably, they know that people are going to make it illegal and they’re going to move on to the next thing. So people need to be kind of imaginative about how the election administration can be corrupted so that they can be ready to see what’s going to happen in the future.”

And if that all doesn’t inspire chants of “Frack Facebook” (break apart to release free speech) consider that once again “Steven Crowder Gets Suspended from YouTube, the Reason Why is Frightening.“

Crowder notes, “Presently, we’re not quite sure of the exact offense. We’ve requested time codes for the offending content. During the September 30 show, we discussed a news article entitled “Female inmate now pregnant after California pro-trans policy forces women’s prisons to house biological men despite prisoners’ pleas, warnings: report,” and there was a short comedy sketch after that. The news article was a report on female prisoners becoming impregnated when they were forced to share cells with biological men. Here’s an excerpt of the NEWS article of a story that was in the NEWS:

“Female prisoners and women’s advocacy groups pled with the state of California not to implement a new pro-transgender law that would force state prisons to accept biological males. The inmates and their advocates warned Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his administration that nothing good could come of it, citing fears of abuse, sexual disease, and pregnancy. “In response to these concerns, the state … handed out condoms and pregnancy resources. “Now, according to a leading liberal women’s organization that opposes the pro-trans policy, one of the state’s major women’s prisons now has at least one pregnant inmate who was impregnated by one of the penis-bearing biologically male transfers.” Click here for more from Louder with Crowder.com.

And there is more Crowder notes, “What’s terrifying is that there IS a story about a trans–err, bisexual boy wearing a skirt who allegedly raped a girl in a high school bathroom. The Daily Wire broke the news about Scott Smith. His daughter was allegedly raped in a Loudoun County school bathroom, in a school district where they allow children of any gender to use any bathroom. That father was arrested at the school board meeting and became a poster child of why school boards “need” Joe Biden’s Department of Justice to treat concerned parents as domestic terrorists. We discussed THAT horrifying story today. And TODAY is when we find out we’re suspended for a story from two weeks ago?”

So tell your family and friends, the Left is engaged in a Civil War and freedom is at stake. Time to stand.