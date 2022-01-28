Key inflation gauge rose 5.8%

Graphic: New York Post

The New York Post is reporting, “a key inflation indicator ticked higher in December as supply chain disruptions, product shortages and a tight labor market continue to result in higher costs for Americans, the feds said Friday.

“Consumer prices rose 5.8 percent in December compared to one year earlier, according to the Commerce Department’s Personal Consumption Expenditures index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. The rate increased compared to November, when the PCE hit 5.7 percent.”

The Post continues, “The core PCE, which does not include volatile food and energy prices, was up 4.9 percent year-over-year. The core figure rose from 4.7 percent in November.

“The spike in inflation marked the highest rate of increase since 1982. Inflation has remained high for months compared to the Federal Reserve’s target level of 2 percent.

“Consumer spending declined 0.6 percent. Personal income increased 0.3 percent.”

Given the policies of the Democrat Party, inflation is expected to continue to rise and likely to inspire more cheers of, “Let’s go Brandon.”