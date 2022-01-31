Tulsa School Board town hall

Dr. Jerry Griffin, Tulsa School Board Member District 6, will hold a public town hall on Tuesday February 1, 2022, 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm, at Asbury United Methodist Church Room 2818 (south entrance). The town hall will feature a candidates forum for Districts 4 and 7 with elections upcoming.

Griffin said, “I encourage voters in all districts to attend to learn more about these candidates and our education system as a whole. This is not an official school board function, and it is not one-sided politically.”

Griffin added, “School board elections are non-partisan, but it’s common for political parties to hold forums only for candidates from their party. I have invited all candidates regardless of party affiliation, and this will likely be the only public forum where the viewpoints of all candidates are heard.” The forum moderator is former KTUL news anchor Teri Bowers.

The District 7 election will be February 8, 2022, with candidates Junegrid Baker, Ellen Edwards Fuller, Tim Harris, and Susan Bryant Lamkin. If no candidate receives a majority of votes, the top two candidates will hold a runoff election on April 5, 2022. Because there are only two candidates in District 4, there is no election on February 8. Voters will choose between Board Member Shawna Keller, and E’lana Ashlye on April 5, 2022.