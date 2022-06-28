Primary Vote today

It’s Election Day for voters across the state! Primary elections are on the ballot, as well as several nonpartisan elections. The Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed. All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that you must vote at your assigned polling place.
Tulsa Today Endorsements:
Governor: Kevin Stitt
Auditor and Inspector: Steven W. McQuillen
Attorney General: John O’Connor
Treasurer: Clark Jolly
Superintendent of Public Instruction: John Cox
Labor Commissioner: Sean Roberts
Corporation Commissioner: Kim David
US Senate (unexpired term): Scott Pruitt
US Senate (full term): Jackson Lahmeyer
Tulsa County Assessor: Byron Burke
Tulsa County Commissioner Dist. 3: Kelly Dunkerley
Tulsa County Judge: Kevin Gray