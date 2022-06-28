Primary Vote today

It’s Election Day for voters across the state! Primary elections are on the ballot, as well as several nonpartisan elections. The Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed. All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. The State Election Board reminds voters that you must vote at your assigned polling place.

Tulsa Today Endorsements:

Governor: Kevin Stitt

Auditor and Inspector: Steven W. McQuillen

Attorney General: John O’Connor

Treasurer: Clark Jolly

Superintendent of Public Instruction: John Cox

Labor Commissioner: Sean Roberts

Corporation Commissioner: Kim David

US Senate (unexpired term): Scott Pruitt

US Senate (full term): Jackson Lahmeyer

Tulsa County Assessor: Byron Burke

Tulsa County Commissioner Dist. 3: Kelly Dunkerley

Tulsa County Judge: Kevin Gray