Oklahoma must act

Every state is a border state under the Biden/Obama Administration as President Biden has invited the world to invade without limitation absent health screenings or background checks. Apparently, only when caught transporting drugs can they be refused or returned.

What is Oklahoma doing? We have had our children killed both directly and indirectly by drug cartels profiting from the flow. Our minority communities are reeling from multiple impacts on employment and social services. President Biden may want the world to destroy America, those that live here strongly disagree.

Daniel Horowitz writing for TheBlaze.com asserts, “it has now become clear that nothing at the federal level will stop it. It’s now or never for the state governments. Waiting for a Republican president two and a half years from now is not the solution. Rather than waiting helplessly until 2025 for someone like a potential President Ron DeSantis to solve the problem, all the GOP governors should follow his example as governor in deterring illegal immigration.

“Believe it or not, the president can’t just thwart our sovereignty laws and invite people in to remain in the country indefinitely pending an immigration court hearing,” Horowitz writes.

Tulsa Today has officially requested a status update from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. The questions we asked include:

What is the current status and plans to address the southern border crisis?

What can Counties, Cities and Towns do to help? How well are they networking now?

Who should we call if busloads or planeloads of criminals appear to be arriving?

Open borders impossible with welfare

We will also be reaching out to local officials for more information and anticipate ongoing updates. Further, Tulsa Today invites anyone witnessing mass arrivals of suspected illegals to photograph and video these events and contact us by phone or email editor@tulsatoday.com.

We are a nation of lawful immigrants, but what is currently occurring at the southern border and in Oklahoma is not legal, ethical, just or safe – for citizens or the invaders.

Kinney County Texas Judge Tully Shanhan is expected to declare the migrant crisis is an “invasion,” Fox News is reporting today “a move that could lead to similar declarations across the state.”

The Fox News report continued, “With migrant numbers hitting historic levels, and with more than 239,000 migrant encounters [not counting “got-aways”] in May alone, there has been considerable talk in conservative circles about the merits of declaring the crisis an “invasion” – which could open up a number of potential legal avenues for states.”