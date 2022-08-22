Endorsements: Run-off Tuesday

Opinion: One of the most convoluted election cycles in Oklahoma history continues Tuesday, August 23 as voters go to the polls to decide contested primary challenges.

Beyond strange are the number of campaigns filing civil action in Tulsa County. Chief among those is County Commissioner candidate Bob Jack who is suing his own campaign firm over an apparent ballot harvesting violation of Oklahoma Law. Jack says, he didn’t do it, the campaign firm says they didn’t do it and the lawsuit “unnecessary” so who did the dirty dead?

Next in the politico courthouse dance is the state’s most recognizable campaign operative with decades of experience nationally awarded in the field of public campaign management asserting he is not a public figure but a private citizen running public campaigns. Fount Holland says television, radio and mail advertising paid for by state Senate District 2 GOP runoff candidate Jarrin Jackson contain “false, misleading, negligent/reckless, and/or malicious statements” and do not constitute fair comment because Holland is not a public figure. A “pot meet kettle” reference here should not be necessary to state election watchers over the last twenty-some-very-odd-years. How you can run public campaigns without being a public figure is not explained.

Endorsements

US Senate (unexpired term) Markwayne Mullin

US Congress 2nd District: Josh Brecheen

Oklahoma Treasurer: Todd Russ

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Ryan Walters

Oklahoma Labor Commissioner: Sean Roberts

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner: Todd Thomsen

Tulsa County Commissioner District 3 Kelly Dunkerley

Of special note: In the County Commission District 3 race, Tulsa Today covered the candidates multiple times including Margie Alfonso (Story 1, Story 2) Kelly Dunkerley and Bob Jack’s imploding campaign missteps in multiple examples from the most recent: Bob Jack’s conflicts in construction, Felony charges possible over Bob Jack mailer, Republican Chairman lies for Bob Jack, Bob Jack campaign troubles growing, and Bob Jack: GOP’s arrogant ex-chair.

Tulsa Today would have liked to cover the Tulsa City Council contests in as much or more detail, but our staff is limited, and breaking news alters plans.

Tulsa City Council Endorsements

Council District 1: David Harris

Council District 2: Jeannie Cue

Council District 3: Daniel Joseph Grove

Council District 4: Michael Feamster

Council District 5: Ty Walker

Council District 6: Christian Bengel

Council District 7: Ken Reddick

Council District 8: Scott Houston

Council District 9: Jayme Fowler

As for our staff and families, we vote to make improvements in governance for the common good and so we can complain until such improvements in policy are made.